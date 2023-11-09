(Video) Confusing VAR check rules out Jarrell Quansah’s stoppage time leveller against Toulouse

Liverpool didn’t deserve anything from their trip to Toulouse but thought they had salvaged a point thanks to a stoppage time strike from Jarrell Quansah.

Reds hearts were broken, however, with referee Georgi Kabakov deciding their was a handball by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up to the goal.

A lot happened after the Argentine made contact with the ball, with numerous passes of the ball and a goal mouth scramble, but the Bulgarian rather bizarrely ruled out the goal to hand Toulouse all three points.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were far from their best but battled until the very end and should’ve came away with a point from Stadium de Toulouse.

It’s confusing as to what the actual rules of VAR now are but to see a goal ruled out for something so minute – and so early on in the build-up to the goal – is disappointing.

Our German tactician had words with the referee on the pitch at full-time and it’s fair to say he didn’t look very happy.

You can check our disallowed goal below via @TheAnfieldBuzz (originating from RMC Sport) on X, as well as an image of Mac Allister’s handball via @ESPNFC:

Quansah makes it 3-3 in the last few seconds of the game. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TYS3cvL14R — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) November 9, 2023