(Video) Mo Salah clobbered by Toulouse ‘keeper in clumsy challenge that leads to concussion check

Liverpool currently find themselves 2-0 down in their Europa League clash with Toulouse but Mo Salah had a great chance to drag the Reds level just minutes before the French side’s second strike of the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was introduced at half-time alongside our No. 11 and Dominik Szoboszlai, pinged a brilliant ball from his inverted full-back position.

The Egyptian King latched onto the ball and managed to unleash an effort, only for him to be clattered by the ‘keeper, before the ball rolled wide.

It left Salah in pain on the deck and required a check from Liverpool’s medical staff before being declared fit to continue.

The Reds need to up their game big time if they’re to come away with anything from Stadium de Toulouse.

Check Salah’s chance below courtesy of BEIN SPORTS (via @NexaFootball on X):