(Video) Bizzarre own goal offered Liverpool brief hope before Toulouse regained two-goal lead

Liverpool have been far from their best against Toulouse this evening and have been punished by the Ligue 1 outfit.

Toulouse were without a win in their last five games but looked set to secure all three points against Jurgen Klopp’s in what has been a lacklustre performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Goals from Aron Donnum and Thijs Dallinga had the hosts two ahead before a bizarre own goal gave the Merseysiders a brief glimmer of hope.

There was hope we’d push on and grab an equaliser, but Carles Martinez Novell’s side responded well to the own goal and regained their two goal lead two minutes later through Frank Magri.

If things stay as they are it means the Reds are without a win in their last five visits to France.

Check our only goal of the game so far below courtesy of @footballontntsports on X: