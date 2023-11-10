(Video) ‘It feels fresh’ – Joe Gomez discusses Jurgen Klopp’s new-look Liverpool side

Liverpool’s longest serving player Joe Gomez has discussed Jurgen Klopp’s new-look Reds side.

Skipper Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner were just a couple of a number of senior players to leave the club in the summer with our German tactician overhauling his midfield with four new additions.

Klopp has already won every major trophy possible as Liverpool manager, but there is hope that that the former Borussia Dortmund boss can do it all over again with a refreshed squad.

The Anfield outfit have started the campaign strongly, sitting three points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, top of their Europa League group and into the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Gomez, who has wore the armband on numerous occasions this term, admits that missing out on the league title by a single point on two separate occasions has been draining for him and his teammates but he’s excited about what the future holds for the Reds.

