‘It’s easy for us to moan and complain’ – Joe Gomez hits the nail on the head with post-Toulouse comments

Joe Gomez has stressed his disappointment at Liverpool’s 3-2 Europa League defeat to Toulouse but has admitted the Reds didn’t deserve anything from the game.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Luton at the weekend with Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister the only players to retain their spots in the starting XI.

Our No. 2, who wore the armband during the first half, spoke with honesty after the game – admitting it would be easy for him and his teammates to ‘moan and complain’ about the controversial VAR decision to rule out Jarrell Quansah’s late equaliser, rather than to focus on their own disappointing performance.

“It’s obviously disappointing, we never quite got control of the game,” the defender said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “Obviously they went in front and then we never really got control of the game.

“They made it difficult for us with the atmosphere but it’s on us. It’s frustrating that the decision didn’t go for us but we shouldn’t have been in this position in the first place.

“I think everyone is obviously complaining about it but we have to control the game and it’s easy for us to moan and complain about the decision but I think they will look at it and if it’s a goal, it’s a goal and if it’s not, it’s not. It is what it is and we can’t control that.

“All we can do is not be in this position to begin with and not be chasing the game at that point so we have to work on it and go again in the next game.”

It was obviously disappointing to be denied a late equaliser, as Gomez has pointed out, but we firstly need to look at our own performance.

Toulouse deserved all three points. They played the game like it was a cup final with intensity and passion all over the pitch.

The same could not be said for Klopp’s side, however, with a number of lacklustre performances – most notably from Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo.

We need a reaction against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday before we make the difficult trip to the Etihad the following weekend.

