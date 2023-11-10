Liverpool now know what they must do in order to sign £52m ‘elite defender’ – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp overhauled his midfield in the summer with five players departing the club and four new ones arriving.

The Reds’ new-look midfield has helped the club start the campaign strongly, but with our German tactician keen to continue his Liverpool 2.0 rebuild it’s expected that our backline will be the next area of the squad which is refreshed.

One name that has been constantly linked with a move to Anfield is Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio – a player who has previously been labelled as ‘elite’ by journalist Steve Kay.

Rumours last week suggested the Anfield outfit would only need to pay 75% of the Portugal international’s release clause upfront – with the rest paid in bonuses.

A fresh report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Anfield Central), however, now claims that Sporting will only be willing to sell if the 22-year-old’s full €60m (£52.3m) release clause is paid in full.

This could be seen as somewhat of a blow for Klopp and Co. who may have initially been thinking they wouldn’t need to fork out as much money upfront for the defender.

In today’s market, however, Inacio’s release clause is a reasonable fee for a young talent showing so much promise.

After signing a new contract with Sporting in the summer, the reported Liverpool target’s current deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027.

Amid interest also coming from the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United and Real Madrid, though, the side from the Portuguese capital are aware that they have a fight on their hands to retain the services of their No. 25.

