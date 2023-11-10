Journo explains why Liverpool signed 24-y/o who they believe will become a ’30 goal a season striker’

Neil Jones has claimed Liverpool coaches believe Darwin Nunez has what is required to become a ’30 goals a season striker’.

The Uruguayan was signed from Benfica last summer and, despite struggling for consistency, netted 15 goals on his debut campaign on Merseyside.

Our No. 9 has started the campaign well for the Reds this time around, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 16 appearances (across all competitions).

There is belief amongst the Liverpool camp that the 24-year-old has all the tools required to become a proper goalscorer and the journalist has explained why Jurgen Klopp made a move for the man nicknamed Captain Chaos.

“Nunez’s attributes are vast,” Jones told Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing (via Rousing The Kop). “He is lightning quick, good in the air, strong and has fantastic movement in and around the penalty area.

“I know that his ability to find and manufacture space in the final third, and to get himself into scoring positions, was one of the key reasons the Reds wanted to buy him from Benfica, as opposed to other attacking players that were looked at.

“They believe he has the instinct, and the technical tools, to be a 30 goal a season striker.”

Nunez has looked a lot sharper so far this season with his hold-up play improving significantly and his understanding with his teammates developing a great deal.

The forward has missed some huge chances, but the fact that he’s getting himself into the right areas and causing trouble is a huge positive.

Klopp and Co. will know that the former Almeria man still has plenty of improvements to make to his game but at the age of 24 time is on his side.

The Uruguay international is already on his way to a decent goals tally this season – let’s hope he can keep the decent form up.

