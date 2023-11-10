Liverpool plotting summer move for teenage sensation; valued at £40m – report

Liverpool may have signed four new midfielders in the summer but Jurgen Klopp’s side are plotting a summer move for another addition to their engine room – this time in the form of teenage sensation Archie Gray.

That’s if a fresh report from the Daily Mail is to be believed, with the outlet claiming the 17-year-old could cost the Reds as much as £40m.

The England U19 international has been a fixture in Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side this term, making 16 appearances across all competitions and impressing with his composure in the middle of the park.

Gray only made his senior debut on the opening day of the season but the report adds that he’s been compared to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold due to his ‘athleticism and ability to play in midfield and at right-back’.

Crystal Palace and Everton are also credited with showing interest in the youngster with the Elland Road outfit understandably reluctant to let him go.

The Leeds No. 22, who joined the club at the age of nine, is under contract with the Yorkshire-based side until 2025 and is valued between £40-50m.

Despite the potential already being shown by the teenager, you’d suspect Leeds would find it hard to turn down any such offer in that region.

Farke’s side are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion spaces, following their relegation from the Premier League in the summer.

