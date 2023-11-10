Pundit now makes interesting claim about Liverpool’s new-look midfield; ‘not convinced’ by £35 man

Liverpool failed to pick up any silverware last term and also missed out on a top four finish for just the second time under Jurgen Klopp.

The club’s failures were largely down to a lack of energy and consistency in midfield, which resulted in our German tactician signing four new midfielders in the summer.

All four of those new signings have already registered more goal contributions than our entire midfield managed last season, but ex-Red Dean Saunders is still not entirely sure about our new-look engine room – especially Alexis Mac Allister who was signed from Brighton for £35m (Guardian).

“I’m not convinced. For a start, he’s got no pace,” Saunders told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room). “When we’ve seen him trying to get back the other day, you can see he’s got no pace.

“He’s a neat and tidy footballer, but saying that, when he’s keeping the ball, sometimes he gives it away and you think, that’s his game.

READ MORE: ‘Poor’ – McManaman not impressed by Liverpool man who ‘allowed the opposition to get into the game’

“He can’t give the ball away. Szoboszlai looks a player but are they going to be better than the ones they’ve had?

“They had genuine, unselfish midfield players like Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum who cover the ground, I’m not sure.”

Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running in a red shirt with a number of impressive showings.

The Hungarian can score and create goals and he’s a real dynamo in the middle of the park – someone who looks to have already won over the Liverpool supporters.

Ryan Gravenberch has also looked sharp following his move from Bayern Munich.

The ex-Ajax man is a powerful dribbler and someone who has the ability to beat a man – something which is refreshing to see after our struggles in midfield last term.

Wataru Endo, meanwhile, was somewhat of a surprise signing from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

The Japan International, who not many Reds fans will have heard of before his transfer, is yet to fully settle on Merseyside and was replaced at half time during our clash with Toulouse last night after picking up a yellow card and failing to have any real impact on the game.

In regards to Mac Allister, a World Cup winner, we feel that it’s harsh to judge his performances so far.

He has been deployed in a deep-lying midfield role, one which he’s unfamiliar with, and has unsurprisingly looked uncomfortable.

The 24-year-old looks to influence the game in a more advanced role but his creative ability has been somewhat restricted in his deeper role.

If Klopp can get our No. 10 into his normal position we have no doubt he’ll show supporters what he’s made of this season.

Despite the disappointing results of late, let’s remember that we have started the campaign well and are in strong positions on all four fronts.

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off