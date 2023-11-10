Pundit says ‘underrated’ Liverpool ace is what Klopp’s side were ‘missing’ against Toulouse

Liverpool dropped points for the first time in Europe this season as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Toulouse.

The Reds never really got going against the Ligue 1 outfit but were offered a slightly glimmer of hope when second half substitute Diogo Jota reduced the deficit in the final minute of normal time.

The Portugal international had only been on the pitch for eight minutes when he danced through the Toulouse defence to fire past the ‘keeper – this led to ex-Premier League forward Jay Bothrod describing our No. 20 as ‘underrated’.

“I keep getting it wrong! There’s light for Liverpool now,” he told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room) when Jota dragged Liverpool back into the game. “Another great goal. Jota was so direct, he’s glided past a defender and side-footed into the goal.

“That’s what they’ve been missing. I think Jota is underrated.”

Jota is a unique player. He’s not blessed with a serious amount of pace and is quite small in height compared to our other attacking options like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, but the former Wolves man is such a clever player with the ball at his feet.

His goal last night means he now has seven goals in 15 appearances (across all competitions) and will be in with a shout to start against Brentford on Sunday.

The 26-year-old often drifts in and out of the game but if he’s given a chance he’s one of the most clinical finishes in our squad.

We are blessed with a lot of talent in the attacking department at the moment but Diogo is a vital player for the club and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

