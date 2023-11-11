Liverpool share update on Anfield Road Stand development; crucial step set to be taken soon

Liverpool FC have shared a significant update on the progress of the Anfield Road Stand as redevelopment work continues at the venue.

One end of the Reds’ iconic home has been operating at a reduced level since the start of the season amid ongoing construction work to bring the stadium’s overall capacity to 61,000.

On Friday, the club posted an update on their official website, sharing photographs which show that all of the seats have now been installed, with some features of the concourse beginning to take shape.

Liverpool also confirmed the intention for Anfield to stage a series of test events before the end of 2023 ‘in order to satisfy all health and safety regulations’, as required by the city’s council.

It was added that ‘once these events have taken place and a safety certificate has been granted, the top tier will open in a phased approach’.

With the initial plan being for the revamped Anfield Road Stand to open by the start of this season, it’s been frustrating that we’re now a third of the way through the campaign and the venue is yet to open to its full expanded capacity.

However, this update from the club at least indicates that the redevelopment is coming into its final stages, with the planned test events a crucial step towards the ground hopefully being fully opened in the early weeks of 2024.

Assuming all goes to plan in that regard, there may yet be a chance that by the time Chelsea come to Merseyside on 31 January, Anfield will finally boast a capacity of 61,000.

Of course, given the delays to the project up to this point, optimism over the full opening will be tempered until an official announcement from the club in that regard.

However, it’s finally beginning to look as if the stand might be fully operational sooner rather than later, and we’ve no doubt that the stadium will look even more resplendent when that moment comes.

