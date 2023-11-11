(Video) Liverpool prodigy hits stunning top-corner double as U18s triumph over Stoke

Cody Pennington hadn’t scored for Liverpool’s under-18s this season before today, but you wouldn’t have guessed it judging by the quality of the finishes for both of his strikes this afternoon.

The young Reds were away to their Stoke City counterparts and emerged 4-2 winners, with the visitors 3-1 to the good after just 20 minutes.

The second of those goals came from the 17-year-old midfielder, who took a couple of touches to set himself before firing into the top corner of the Potters’ net.

The home side halved the deficit in the second half but Pennington rounded off the afternoon’s scoring with another sublime finish, taking possession on the left-hand side of the penalty area before curling the ball exquisitely past the Stoke goalkeeper, who could only stand and watch.

It was a brilliantly eye-catching double from the teenager, who’ll be aiming to make it a regular occurrence throughout the season as he works towards what’ll hopefully be a first-team debut further down the line.

You can view Pennington’s two goals below, via @LFC on Twitter/X:

A fantastic strike from Cody Pennington to double our advantage at Clayton Wood 👏 Watch the second half live on LFCTV GO ⤵️ #LFCU18s — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2023