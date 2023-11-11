(Video) Luis Suarez proves he’s still got it as ex-Liverpool wizard bags 19-minute hat-trick

Liverpool fans will have a very good idea of how their Gremio counterparts are feeling after Luis Suarez bagged a sensational hat-trick for his current club in his most recent outing.

The Porto Alegre side were 3-1 down away to Botafogo in the early stages of the second half until the Uruguayan took matters into his own hands within a scintillating 19-minute period.

He sat down one of the home team’s defenders before dispatching to the net for the first goal of his treble, scoring the equaliser just three minutes later as he was left unmarked to get on the end of a diagonal pass from Ferreira.

The goal which rounded off the hat-trick (and ultimately capped a 4-3 win for Gremio) was the pick of the bunch, with Suarez taking possession taking possession 35 yards out and surging past two opponents before playing a neat one-two with Mathías Villasanti and finishing on the run past Lucas Perri.

The Uruguayan turns 37 in January but he’s clearly still capable of winning games on his own, with the treble taking him to 23 goals in 48 matches this season (Transfermarkt). Just as he did so regularly at Liverpool, El Pistolero is working wonders in the Brazilian top flight!

You can view Suarez’s hat-trick below, via @goal on Twitter/X: