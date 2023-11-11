Liverpool and Chelsea could battle for £26m Brazilian gem who’s already showing great maturity

Liverpool are among several English clubs with eyes on a possible raid for a Brazilian wonderkid, although one domestic rival appears to have an edge on them.

TEAMtalk reported that the Reds are ‘lurking’ for Gabriel Moscardo, with Newcastle, Everton and Fulham also being linked with the 18-year-old.

However, Chelsea appear to be further along the trail than those clubs, having already made contact with the representatives of the Corinthians midfielder, whose employers are believed to be seeking at least £26m, which’d be a club-record sale for the Sao Paulo outfit.

It’s added that the teenager is ‘eager to move to Europe’, but wants to avoid discommoding the side who offered him his route into first-team football, with his current contract running to July 2026.

Moscardo has broken into the Corinthians first team this year, making 22 appearances in all competitions since the start of the campaign, with almost all of those coming as a defensive midfielder (Transfermarkt).

He’s already stood out as a no-nonsense anchor in the number 6 role, ranking in the top 1% for blocks per game (2.55) and the top 6% for tackles per 90 minutes (3.33) among positional peers in what FBref term ‘Men’s Next 14 Competitions’.

A report from GOAL noted how the 18-year-old’ passes precisely’ and ‘presses and battles tirelessly’, along with being a ‘prototype of a modern defensive midfielder’ who is ‘astute at reading the game’.

He’s also earned comparisons to Declan Rice for his style of play and, in preparation for a possible move to Europe further down the line, he’s already taking English lessons, believing that multilingualism to be ‘very important’.

This off-field diligence, allied with what he’s offered on the pitch, highlight Moscardo as a hugely mature character for his tender age, which bodes very well if Liverpool were to snap him up in the foreseeable future.

He might still be inexperienced at senior level, but the midfielder seems to have plenty of attributes which should stand to him as his career progresses.

If the Reds want him, they better get moving, or else risk Chelsea surging into an insurmountable lead in the race for his signature.

