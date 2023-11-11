£120k-p/w Liverpool ace has already outdone Salah and Nunez for one metric at Anfield

Dominik Szoboszlai has taken Liverpool by storm since his arrival at the club in July, and the Hungarian is already the Reds’ best performer in one regard.

Sky Sports Premier League shared a list of the fastest players from each top-flight outfit so far this season, and it was the £120,000-per-week midfielder who came out on top at Anfield, clocking a top speed of 36.76km per hour during the 3-1 win at Wolves in September (Liverpool Echo).

That put him third on the overall list, with Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene the league’s quickest player, recording a remarkable sprint of 36.93km/h.

The fastest players in the Premier League 👀⚡ pic.twitter.com/VxlrncDb6x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2023

READ MORE: (Video) Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool ace is superior to Didier Drogba

READ MORE: World Cup winner convinced Premier League powerhouse to snub Liverpool for rival top-flight club

To put Szoboszlai’s extraordinary sprint speed into further context, it’s already beaten the fastest runs among Liverpool players for the past two seasons.

Darwin Nunez led the way in that regard at Anfield last term at 36.53km/h, while Mo Salah was the Reds’ quickest player in 2021/22 at 36.6 km/h (Liverpool Echo).

The figures might be mind-boggling but it comes as no great surprise that the 23-year-old is LFC’s ultimate speed merchant this season, with his lightning pace also apparent with the ball at his feet. His average of 1.2 successful dribbles per game is the squad’s second-best so far in the current campaign (WhoScored).

The scary thing is, we wouldn’t bet against Szoboszlai beating his own personal best before the season comes to an end. Get the speed cameras out!

🤩EOTK FPL Gameweek 11 Review 🤩: The Fantasy week from HELL, the Doku & Jackson show & xG paying off