Darwin Nunez denied twice by offside flag as Liverpool seek breakthrough v Brentford

Darwin Nunez twice had the ball in the Brentford net in the opening half-hour at Anfield this afternoon, only for the Liverpool striker to be thwarted by the offside flag on both occasions.

Midway through the first half, the Uruguayan applied the finishing touch to a miskicked Dominik Szoboszlai pass, but the assistant referee had his flag raised. A subsequent VAR review judged that the 24-year-old was offside by literally inches.

Darwin Nunez offside goal. pic.twitter.com/OUXFzhZAGQ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 12, 2023

Five minutes later, the Reds’ number 9 found the net again, but was once more denied by the assistant. This time the decision was much clearer, with Nunez visibly offside as his brilliant overhead kick finish was ruled out.

Imagine if this overhead Nunez goal stands #LIVBREpic.twitter.com/lOKf3EnXj4 — K (@KeiLFC8) November 12, 2023

Nunez was rather unlucky with the first disallowed goal, although the second was clear-cut.

It’s been a frustrating first half for the most part for the Uruguayan, and for Liverpool as a whole, with the Reds seeking to atone for poor results against Luton and Toulouse in the past seven days.

However, if the Uruguayan keeps getting into good positions and Brentford’s defence doesn’t quite apply the same rigid discipline, our number 9 could find a route to a legitimate goal sooner rather than later (at the time of writing).

