Pep Guardiola wouldn’t stand in the way of letting ‘exceptional’ Man City rock move to Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has seemingly given the green light for Liverpool to potentially swoop for one member of his Manchester City squad.

The Reds have been linked with Kalvin Phillips at various intervals over the past few months, and the 27-year-old’s current manager has iterated that he wouldn’t get in the way if certain players wish to leave the Etihad Stadium for direct Premier League rivals.

When asked about that subject prior to today’s clash against Chelsea, the City boss replied (via The Mirror): “From my point of view, I have said this to the club many times. I give my opinion to the club and they decide if the transfer suits for both sides and the player.

“Why? I think that means you are a small club (if you block a transfer). Big clubs, they don’t care. They make decisions for the benefit of all three parties: players and both clubs – and the agents sometimes. So really it is not a problem.‌

“If they want to go to Chelsea or [Manchester] United or, I don’t know, Liverpool, whatever, what is the problem? They are happy to be there and the club is happy with the transfer. The other club is happy with the amount of money they spend, so it is fine. Another player will come to us and we keep going in a good spirit and a good mood.”

Man City have a track record of selling players directly to Premier League rivals, with Raheem Sterling joining Chelsea and both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko swapping the Etihad for Arsenal.

That may give hope to Liverpool if they’re determined to sign Phillips, but it remains to be seen just how interested the Reds would be in the England international, who was recently dubbed ‘exceptional’ by Guardiola (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Jurgen Klopp signed four midfielders during the summer transfer window, including a number 6 in Wataru Endo, although the recent links with Andre Trindade of Fluminense suggest that the Merseysiders are still on the lookout for another midfield anchor.

Phillips could be reasonably attainable, having started only one match in all competitions so far this season (Transfermarkt), even despite Rodri being suspended for three league games earlier this autumn.

Guardiola has made it clear that he wouldn’t stand in the 27-year-old’s way if he were to eye an exit from the Champions League holders, so it’s now it’s over to Liverpool to evaluate whether they wish to add to their homegrown quota with a potential swoop for the Englishman.

