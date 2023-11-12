(Video) Diogo Jota leaves Flekken despairing with outstanding strike to put Liverpool 3-0 ahead

Diogo Jota scored a sublime goal to extend Liverpool’s lead during the second half of today’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

Mo Salah’s double had the Reds in a commanding position, and the Portugal winger put the result to bed in some style on 76 minutes.

Collecting the ball on the corner of the penalty area, the 26-year-old cut inside his nearest opponent and let fly with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box which left Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken making a despairing dive in vain.

A superb finish which shows Liverpool’s number 20 at his finest!

You can view Jota’s goal below, taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage and shared on Twitter/X by @starsblls: