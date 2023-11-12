(Video) Liverpool fans’ hearts will flutter at full-time exchange between Klopp and Nunez

The heart of every Liverpool fan may well be fluttering at witnessing a post-match exchange between Darwin Nunez and Jurgen Klopp after today’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Reds got back to winning ways thanks to a Mo Salah double and a Diogo Jota strike, preserving their 100% record at Anfield this season to go into the international break on a high note.

The margin of victory could’ve been even greater if the Uruguay striker didn’t have two first-half goals ruled out for offside, one of which looked extremely marginal.

Nonetheless, it was another energetic performance from Nunez, who landed three shots on target and won five duels as he impressed once more (Sofascore).

After the final whistle, Klopp approached the 24-year-old and enveloped him in a warm bear hug which lasted for several seconds, a wholesome exchange which nicely depicts the paternal relationship that the German regularly has with his players.

It was some delightful icing on top of the cake which was today’s comfortable win!

You can view the embrace between Nunez and Klopp below, taken from Optus Sport’s match coverage and shared on Twitter/X by @444NUNEZ: