Klopp makes 7 changes, Endo starts, 16y/o on the bench – Liverpool team news v Brentford confirmed

Liverpool will aim to go into the international break on a winning note when they host Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds have endured a difficult week on the pitch, needing a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a point at Luton and losing to Toulouse in the Europa League, so Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to see his side return to winning ways and doing so with conviction following those couple of insipid performances.

We go into the game with a 100% record at home in all competitions this season, although the Bees come to Merseyside off the back of three successive wins, with Thomas Frank’s side hoping to bloody the noses of a ‘big 6’ club once more today.

In terms of the Liverpool team to take on Brentford, there are unsurprisingly a plethora of changes in personnel from Thursday’s defeat in France, with some established names coming back in and others ruled out due to injury or suspension.

Alisson resumes his place as our first-choice Premier League goalkeeper, coming back in for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are restored to the defence, with Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip keeping their places from the Toulouse game.

Wataru Endo starts again in midfield and Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the starting line-up, having come on as a substitute in France. Alexis Mac Allister’s domestic suspension forces him out of the side, with Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch both missing out through injury.

Cody Gakpo moves to a midfield role, with a fully changed front three of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Standing out among the substitutes is 16-year-old Trey Nyoni, off the back of some superb displays at underage level.

