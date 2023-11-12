Liverpool learn how much it’ll cost to land 25y/o who was ‘incredible’ against the Reds this year

Liverpool have discovered how much it’ll take to land one reported transfer target from a fellow Premier League club.

According to Football Insider, an offer of £25m-£30m for Lloyd Kelly would be too inviting for Bournemouth to turn down, especially with the 25-year-old’s contract at the Vitality Stadium expiring at the end of this season.

Tottenham are also lurking for the Cherries defender, for whom they had a £20m bid rejected in the summer, although the south coast club are now believed to be on the lookout for potential replacements.

Andoni Iraola’s side are hopeful of keeping him beyond the January transfer window, even at the risk of losing him for free next June, as they believe he’ll be crucial to their hopes of avoiding relegation from the top flight.

Alternating between centre-back and left-back (Transfermarkt), Kelly has been a reliable presence in the Bournemouth defence despite them lingering just above the drop zone, helping them to a clean sheet in their win over Newcastle on Saturday.

The 25-year-old gave a very accomplished display when the Cherries defeated Liverpool last season, with his then-manager Gary O’Neil hailing an ‘incredible’ performance from the defender that day (Bournemouth Daily Echo).

While competition for places in the backline at Anfield is intense when everyone is available, Jurgen Klopp may still be looking to the future, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both 32 and Andy Robertson turning 30 next year.

Also, the Scot’s current long-term injury has left Kostas Tsimikas as the Reds’ only natural senior left-back, something that the German may be seeking to rectify in 2024.

Now that the Cherries have seemingly laid their cards on the table regarding Kelly’s valuation, will Liverpool duly bite with an offer in January?

