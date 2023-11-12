(Video) Joel Matip simply couldn’t believe how he was booked against Brentford

Joel Matip was less than impressed with his yellow card in the first half of Liverpool’s clash against Brentford on Sunday afternoon, and he didn’t exactly hide his indignation.

The Reds defender was booked by Paul Tierney in the 37th minute, and it looked a very harsh decision, as it appeared that Christian Norgaard actually jumped into the Cameroon international.

Sadly, that’s not how the referee saw it, and out came the yellow card, much to the 32-year-old’s visible and justifiable bewilderment.

You can view Matip’s reaction to being booked below, via @LfcRvideos on Twitter/X: