(Video) Mo Salah’s slick finish slides Liverpool into the lead against Brentford

After Darwin Nunez was twice denied by the offside flag, Mo Salah finally fired Liverpool in front against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

There were 39 minutes on the clock when Joel Matip dispossessed Bryan Mbeumo near the centre circle and laid the ball off to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who slipped a delicious through pass to Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan picked out the 31-year-old to his right and the Egyptian King did the rest, sliding it coolly past Mark Flekken to make the Reds’ territorial dominance tell on the scoreboard.

You can view Salah’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @FerneA5290 on Twitter/X: