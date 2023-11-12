(Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder embraces his inner Xabi Alonso with extraordinary winning goal

While Liverpool were running out 3-0 winners over Brentford today, one former Reds midfielder channeled his inner Xabi Alonso with a stupendous winning goal elsewhere.

Just five minutes into the Turkish Super Lig clash between Caykur Rizespor and Istanbulspor, the deadlock was broken in some style when Jonjo Shelvey took possession just inside his own half and, spotting the opposition goalkeeper off his line, took aim at the goal.

The ball sailed obligingly over the head of David Jensen and into the visitors’ net, and it proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

Alonso twice netted from inside his own half during his Liverpool days, and it seems that the Spaniard’s knack for a long-range goal rubbed off on another former Reds midfielder!

You can view Shelvey’s eye-catching goal below, via @beINSPORTS_TR on Twitter/X: