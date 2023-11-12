Journalist hails ‘sumptuous’ Szoboszlai moment v Brentford which had Liverpool fans ‘purring’

Paul Gorst noted how Dominik Szoboszlai had the Kop ‘purring’ with one ‘sumptuous’ moment during the first half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds dominated possession in the early exchanges at Anfield without making a breakthrough on the scoreboard until Mo Salah’s 39th-minute opener, although there were still some passages of play to excite the home fans prior to then.

Providing live match updates for the Liverpool Echo, the journalist noted of one exquisite ball from the Hungarian (14:16): “Sumptuous stuff from Szoboszlai who gets himself out a jam near this side by twisting and pinging a wonderful cross-field pass onto the in-step of Alexander-Arnold to start an attack. The Kop were purring at that. It was a moment of real quality, even if it won’t make the highlights tonight.”

It’s been another impressive display from Szoboszlai in the first half, as reflected in the 23-year-old’s match statistics at the interval.

As per Sofascore, he completed 32 of his 35 passes in the opening 45 minutes (91% success rate), played one key pass and found a teammate with both of his long balls.

The Hungarian has already proven to be a player who gets fans off their seats at Anfield, and he was at it again today with that sublime cross-field ball to pick out Trent.

Make no mistake about it, Szoboszlai is box office!

