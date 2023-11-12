Virgil Van Dijk proves why he’s one of the best around with heroic intervention v Brentford

Virgil van Dijk has been getting close to his best form for Liverpool this season after a rocky 2022/23 by his own lofty standards, and he again proved why he’s one of the world’s best defenders during the 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

Despite the comfortable nature of the scoreline, the Bees asked a few questions of the home side’s defence, and thankfully the Reds skipper was alert to one particularly dangerous attack in the final 15 minutes.

Christian Norgaard got his head to a corner kick and diverted the ball towards Neal Maupay at the far post, but just when it looked as if the Frenchman had a tap-in, Van Dijk was on hand to maintain a clean sheet with a vital goal-line clearance.

You can view Van Dijk’s clearance here, via Master_BenKenobi on Reddit

It was one of four that the Dutchman made this afternoon, along with two blocks, three tackles and a whopping 10 duels won as he kept Brentford at bay with a titanic defensive performance (Sofascore).

The broad smile from the 32-year-old as he reacted to that moment illustrated just how much pride he places in the art of defending!

