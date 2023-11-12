(Video) Mo Salah casually doubles Liverpool lead with simple header v Brentford

Mo Salah was on target yet again with his second goal of the afternoon to put Liverpool 2-0 up against Brentford on 62 minutes.

Diogo Jota’s pass into the penalty area was retrieved by Kostas Tsimikas in the nick of time to stop the ball from going out of play, and the left-back picked out the Egyptian inside.

The 31-year-old was amazingly left with a free header, which he dispatched with ease into the empty net to put the Reds into a commanding position just after the hour mark.

You can view Salah’s second goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared on Twitter/X by @HnaTghtyt56801: