Not Andre: Liverpool representatives fly to Brazil for £20m transfer – report

Liverpool fans had assumed for a long time that a possible move for Fluminense’s Andre was on the cards but with this move seemingly off, it looks like our focus hasn’t moved too far away from the midfielder.

As reported by Diario AS, via LFC Transfer Room: ‘Liverpool have flown to Brazil for talks with top centre-half Lucas Beraldo about a £20m move to England’.

Able to operate as both a centre-back and defensive midfielder could mean that the player could become a useful asset, should we make a move.

Currently playing for Sao Paulo, the defender will be looking to make the step up to Premier League level, if this can be completed.

£20 million would also be affordable, with a view to strengthening a position that we are already a little bit short.

If Joel Matip is to leave at the end of the season then, even with the development of Jarell Quansah, it could be worthwhile adding another centre-back.

We have seen with the other reported interest we had in South America that these don’t always turn out to be genuine links but it’s always worth keeping tabs on.

We’re still some time away from the January transfer window and will have focus on ensuring this international break is as injury-free as we all hope it can be.

Those in charge of recruitment will no doubt be researching away but thankfully it’s not something we need to be too concerned about as of yet.

