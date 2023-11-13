Liverpool’s first game at 61,000-capacity Anfield could be a potential title showdown – report

A date has been set for the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand to finally open to its full capacity, and it could do so just in time for one of the most pivotal fixtures of Liverpool’s season.

According to Alex Miller for the Daily Mail, the construction work is on course to be fully completed by late February or early March, which if accurate means that its first fixture as a 61,000-capacity stadium would be against Manchester City on the weekend of 9/10 March.

With those two teams currently first and second in the Premier League, and having won the past six titles between them, there’s a strong chance that it could be a major showdown in deciding the destination of the trophy this term.

It’s claimed that there’s ‘an outside chance’ of the works being completed prior to the Reds’ home clash against Luton, currently set for 24 February but potentially open to rescheduling if Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final that weekend, although the game against Pep Guardiola’s side is deemed the more realistic date for a full opening.

It has been frustrating that the expansion works have taken so long, having originally been mooted for completion by the first home match of the current campaign, and the demise into administration of initial contractors Buckingham Group hasn’t helped.

If the reports of a March opening prove accurate, it means that roughly two-thirds of the season will have elapsed with Liverpool unable to play in front of a full Anfield, which obviously is far from ideal.

However, should the Man City clash be its first fixture upon the redevelopment work being completed, it could be a momentous occasion in L4, particularly if we’re still in the title hunt at that juncture.

Imagine for a moment that Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the mix to become champions when spring rolls around and have the boost of a 61,000-capacity home venue to draw upon.

The mere thought of that scenario is enough to make any Reds fan giddy, even if there’s a significant amount of work still to be done both on and off the pitch at Anfield before then.

