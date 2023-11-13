(Video) Luis Diaz handed brilliant reception on Anfield return after release of father

Luis Diaz has had a month from hell away from the pitch and even though he’s played through the kidnapping of his father in Colombia, the match against Brentford was the first opportunity for him to play in front of his home fans.

As the Colombian took the place of Diogo Jota with five minutes remaining of the 90, the cheer from the Anfield fans was brilliant to hear.

Everyone had prayed that the outcome of a safe return of his dad would be the ultimate ending tot his harrowing story and now we’re all delighted to see it come true.

Let’s hope that now this can all be put behind our No.7, he can once again let his football do the talking and create positive headlines for him and his family on the pitch.

You can view the video of the Diaz sub via @empireofthekop on X:

Brilliant reception for Luis Diaz yesterday on his return to Anfield after the release of his father ❤️👏🇨🇴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/hi3Tw1JMWC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 13, 2023

