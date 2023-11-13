Rio Ferdinand believes ‘devastating’ Liverpool player has ‘gone under the radar’

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool and one of Jurgen Klopp’s star men ‘have gone under the radar’ so far this season.

The Reds’ 3-0 defeat of Brentford on Sunday means they’re now just a single point behind league leaders and current Premier League champions Manchester City.

Mo Salah netted a brace during our defeat of Thomas Frank’s side and former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has labelled the Egyptian King as a ‘devastating player’.

“Yeah, Liverpool have gone under the radar a little bit, but it’s because they were good for a couple of years, and then one year off, people expected them to come back,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel (via HITC).

“I think it’s a bit like Mo Salah. I think he has got the most goal involvement in the league this year after Erling Haaland, 14 he has got.

“He is expected to produce 30-goal-a-season seasons. That is part of it. He is a devastating player, by the way.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Diogo Jota’s reaction to Mo Salah’s opener against Brentford

We’re currently experiencing our best start to a Premier League season since the last time we were crowned champions back during 2019/20.

Up next for Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, is the trip to the Etihad to face current champions Manchester City.

Salah’s goals at Anfield yesterday means he now has 12 goals and four assists in 17 appearances (across all competitions).

The 31-year-old appears to be getting stronger and strong each season and we look forward to seeing him find the back of the net with regularity during the remainder of the campaign.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen – the Anfield all-rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red