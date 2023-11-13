(Video) Thomas Frank names Liverpool hero Premier League’s best

Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant afternoon’s work against Brentford and Thomas Frank couldn’t help but be impressed with the performance of one man in particular.

Speaking with the media after the game, the 50-year-old said: “Mo Salah, Klopp praises him a lot, but I actually don’t know if he gets enough praise,” he told his post-match press conference.

“Off the top of my head, there is a chance he’s the best player in the Premier League, potentially. In terms of goals and assists. What a level!

“He must be one of the best offensive players in the world. Like, not top 10, but top three

“So when you have a player of that quality [against you], you just know there is a problem.”

The Dane added: “The second goal, we are not doing well enough defensively, but the first one is a clear, signature Liverpool attack. We lose it, counter-attack, bang, into Salah, goal.

“But not every player scores from that situation. That just shows his quality.”

It’s clear that the boss off the Bees is a big fan of Mo Salah and it’s nice to see him being handed the compliments that his performances and outlet deserves.

The Egyptian King scored his 10th Anfield goal of the campaign already and his form is hitting his unerring best once again.

You can watch Frank’s comments on Salah (from 1:57) via This Is Anfield on YouTube:

