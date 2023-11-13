Reporter: Jota furious with teammates during Brentford victory

Liverpool fans were delighted to see our side record a much-needed victory against Brentford but it appears that Diogo Jota wasn’t best pleased for the full duration of the 90 minutes.

Writing for Sky Sports’ live blog of our match, Peter Smith reported: “It was interesting to see Jota’s reactions to those two speculative digs from Tsimikas and Gakpo in quick succession… he wasn’t impressed by the first one, when he was in a good position, and he definitely wasn’t happy to see the second crack either!

“He probably has a point – Liverpool need to have a bit more patience in their build-up.”

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz handed brilliant reception on Anfield return after release of father

This was near the start of the second half of the match and with the scoreline at 1-0 to the Reds, it was an important time to try and build on our lead.

It appears then that our No.20 wasn’t best pleased with this erratic efforts at goal from Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo at the time.

Seeing as we went on to score twice more and that our Portuguese forward also got his name on the score-sheet, it’s safe to say his mood would have improved significantly.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder embraces his inner Xabi Alonso with extraordinary winning goal

This all just shows the elite winning mentality of the former Wolves man and this win-at-all-costs attitude is what will help us collect as many points as possible and keep pressure on the top of the league.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have yet to really click into top gear yet but we’re really in the mix for being title contenders.

As the wins keep coming and the performances stay at this level, there’s no reason why we can’t stay at the pinnacle for as long as possible this season.

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop