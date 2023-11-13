(Video) Liverpool fans will love Diogo Jota’s reaction to Mo Salah’s opener against Brentford

Liverpool had to wait until the 39th minute to break the deadlock against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday and despite not being involved in the build-up to the goal Diogo Jota celebrated like it was himself who found the back of the net.

It was Mo Salah who netted the first goal of the game with an emphatic finish after receiving the ball from Darwin Nunez in the area.

But our No. 20, who would go on to get himself on the scoresheet with a delightful finish in the second half, was clearly delighted to see Egyptian King net his 11th goal of the season.

The Portugal international’s actions sum up the great team spirit that exists amongst Jurgen Klopp’s squad and long may that continue as we look to pick up more silverware under our German tactician this term.

Check the ex-Wolves man’s celebration below via @alexlfc27 on X:

Jota’s reaction, they are all invested this season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fsh3VgsBqK — Alex ⚡️ (@alexlfc27) November 13, 2023

