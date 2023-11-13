93% pass success – Liverpool fans may have missed impressive display from Reds prodigy on Sunday

On Sunday, the eyes of Liverpool fans would’ve been trained firmly on the Reds’ Premier League clash against Brentford, which resulted in a 3-0 win for the home side at Anfield.

However, another victory involving a player from the Merseyside club yesterday may have evaded the attention of many Kopites, as it took place more than 7,300 miles due southeast at roughly the same time as the game in L4.

As noted by liverpoolfc.com, LFC underage starlet Keyrol Figueroa started for USA as they defeated South Korea 3-1 in their first match at the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, featuring for 78 minutes as his nation triumphed in Jakarta.

The Liverpool teenager didn’t get on the scoresheet as the Americans got their tournament off to a winning start, but the statistics from his overall performance make for very positive reading.

Figueroa misplaced just one of his 14 passes against South Korea, ending the game with a 93% success rate in that regard.

He had three shots in total, one of which hit the target, recorded a 100% accuracy for long passes and lost the ball just once in 78 minutes, the joint-fewest of any USA player (Sofascore).

The 17-year-old caught the eye during the summer when he scored a stupendous goal for Liverpool’s under-18s against Valencia in the SuperCupNI, and his stats from the Under-17 World Cup opener suggest that he’s continuing to impress his coaches at club and international level.

Sunday’s performance definitely bodes well for Figueroa, and if you missed him in action yesterday but want to keep an eye on him while waiting for the Reds’ next fixture to roll around after the international break, the USA’s next match sees them take on Burkina Faso on Wednesday at 9am UK time.

