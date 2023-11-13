(Video) Darwin Nunez’s tigerish determination saw one opponent floored during Liverpool win

Darwin Nunez was denied two goals by the assistant referee’s flag during the first half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday, and he took his frustration out on one opponent prior to the interval.

At one point during the match at Anfield, Bryan Mbeumo carried the ball out from the visitors’ penalty area as he sought to instigate a counterattack for his team.

However, he didn’t even make it 20 yards from his side’s goalline before the Uruguay striker caught up to him, steaming in at full speed to shove the Cameroonian off the ball and knock him to the ground, leaving the Bees attacker momentarily crumpled in a heap.

Nunez’s tigerish determination not to let the Brentford man surge upfield showed just why, despite his propensity for a glaring miss, he’s adored by the Liverpool faithful for his relentless energy and indefatigable attitude.

You can view the 24-year-old’s challenge on Mbeumo below, taken from @lfc770 on TikTok and shared on Twitter/X by @TheLiverpoolEra: