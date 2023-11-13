Nyoni’s four-word take on maiden first-team involvement for Liverpool

Trey Nyoni was a new name on the Liverpool team sheet as we welcomed Brentford in the Premier League and it was clearly a day to remember for the youngster.

Taking to his X account after the game, the 16-year-old who was born after our Champions League final with AC Milan in Athens posted: ‘Day to never forget’.

The interaction between the midfielder and Jurgen Klopp at full-time shows how the manager knew the importance of the moment to the former Leicester City teenager.

Although there wasn’t a chance for the academy starlet to play any minutes, the fact that he has a first-team number and has been involved with the senior squad shows how much he’s improving.

One step at a time will be the message and with more Europa League and domestic cup action on the horizon, chances may well soon present themselves to the England Under-16 international.

With it being such a landmark occasion for the teen, it’s sure to be something he’ll never forget and it’s great that there’s so much more to come.

Although there were a lot of injuries which caused the youthful looking bench, it’s great to see the likes of Jarell Quansah and James McConnell handed minutes in such an important game.

Seeing Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and Ben Doak on the bench too all points to the fact that the academy is doing well at the moment.

Although we’d like to see more first-team players back fit, it seems for now that the kids are alright!

You can view the post via @tnyoni07 on X:

