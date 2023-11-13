BBC pundit hugely impressed with Liverpool’s 7-goal forward’s performance against Brentford

It was a positive result for Liverpool as we put three goals past Brentford without reply and one man in particular impressed one on-watching pundit.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Leon Osman said: ‘Darwin Nunez is pointing towards the goal as all good strikers should be. Really good play from Nunez on the shoulder of the defender. I think it’s fractionally offside…

‘It was a good save and there’s more good play from Darwin Nunez, but he’s offside again’.

Our No.9 was very unfortunate to be denied a goal on the day with VAR interfering with his efforts that found the back of the opposition net.

It’s clear to see the difference in confidence between the man we see in our forward line today and the player we all watched at times last season.

Let’s hope that the 24-year-old can continue to improve and grow in confidence as the weeks pass, whilst we continue to plot a route to the top of the league.

The Uruguayan clearly impressed the former Everton man with his display at Anfield and it’s hard not to be encouraged with every chance we get to see him shine.

Let’s hope that the former Benfica forward can enjoy a happy and healthy international break, with all eyes on our clash with Manchester City when he returns.

The Reds have found some good form and let’s hope we can continue to build upon this!

