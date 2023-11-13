Real Madrid ready to pay £70m+ for Liverpool stalwart to replace 5-time Champions League winner

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid are prepared to dig deep into their pockets to try and lure one Liverpool stalwart to the Bernabeu next year.

Fichajes claimed that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ‘willing to put an offer of more than €80m [£70m] on the table’ for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they have in mind as the long-term successor to five-time Champions League winner Dani Carvajal at right-back.

The report stated that while the current manager is highly likely to depart the LaLiga giants at the end of this season, he’d still sanction any possible move for the 25-year-old.

It was reported by 90min in September that Real Madrid were showing an ‘active interest’ in Trent, with Liverpool seeking to finalise terms over a possible long-term contract at Anfield for the England international.

It duly seems that Los Blancos have had the Reds academy graduate in mind for some time, and with him being nearly seven years younger than Carvajal, they may view him as the perfect replacement for the Bernabeu stalwart in the long-term.

However, with LFC’s number 66 being named vice-captain in the summer, and him being a proud Liverpudlian living out his childhood dream, there’s plenty of incentive for him to remain on Merseyside and win more trophies with his boyhood club.

Of course, nothing can be taken for granted in the modern transfer market, but with Trent going from breakout academy talent to a first-team pillar with nearly 300 senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp, he’s been shown enormous faith by his manager.

Even the allure of 14-time European champions Real Madrid mightn’t be enough to entice the 25-year-old away from Anfield, so if Bernabeu chiefs want to find their successor to Carvajal, they may need to divert their attention elsewhere.

