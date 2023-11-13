Sky Sports reporter says Liverpool will soon have a ‘decision’ to make regarding 21-y/o ‘role model’

Liverpool will have ‘some sort of decision’ to make in January regarding the future of a current Reds player, that’s according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Reds are currently well stocked in the attacking department which led to Fabio Carvalho being loaned out for the season to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer.

The 21-year-old only joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer but struggled for regular game time as Jurgen Klopp’s side missed out on a top four finish and failed to pick up any silverware.

Carvalho is certainly a player for the future but Sheth believes a decision regarding his future could be made in the coming months.

“They’ve got Luis Diaz, they’ve got Darwin Nunez, they’ve still got Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, they’ve got Diogo Jota. If Carvalho was to come back, does he actually get a sniff in that team? What choice would he be?,” the reporter said (as quoted by GIVEMESPORT). “By the looks of it, he’d be sixth in the pecking order. And being that far down the pecking order, you’re looking at early rounds of a League Cup and FA Cup to get his opportunities. So maybe there’s going to have to be some sort of decision that’s going to have to be made. Maybe come January, maybe come the summer as well.”

The Lisbon-born talent headed to Germany to get minutes under his belt in a competitive environment but has started just two games across all competitions.

He’s yet to register a goal or an assist and it’s fair to say things haven’t quite gone to plan for him so far.

The Portugal international, who our German tactician has previously labelled as a ‘role model’ due to his impressive attitude in training, registered a goal contribution every other game for Fulham when they earned promotion back to the top-flight two years ago so it’s rather bizarre to see his career somewhat stall.

There’s no doubt that he’s a quality player but it’s just a case of finding a spot for him in Klopp’s side with the amount of quality we already have at the top end of the pitch.

He may very well be one for the future but it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s patient enough to wait round for his opportunity.

