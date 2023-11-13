‘Hasn’t helped…’ – Sky reporter casts doubt over one youngster’s long-term future at Liverpool

Dharmesh Sheth has appeared to cast doubt over the long-term Liverpool future of one young player on the club’s books.

Among the numerous players out on loan from Anfield is Fabio Carvalho, whose spell at RB Leipzig has proven worryingly abortive so far, being restricted to two starts and 234 minutes of game-time in all competitions so far (Transfermarkt).

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the 21-year-old, the Sky Sports reporter suggested that the midfielder’s lack of game-time in Germany could see him being left behind when he returns to his parent club.

Sheth said: “He is a young player though and he’s come from the Championship effectively when he moved from Fulham.

“It’s a difficult situation that he’s in just now, but of course, the lack of game time that he’s getting with RB Leipzig hasn’t helped him for his development and also trying to knock on the door for Klopp as he can point to look what I’m doing at RB Leipzig. Crucially, I think as well, it just feels like Liverpool are moving on as well.”

Carvalho had been outspoken about his struggle for regular minutes at Liverpool last season, so his loan exit to Leipzig could’ve been an opportunity for him to prove a point to Jurgen Klopp.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, he’s not really getting that in Germany, and his cause isn’t being helped by the emergence of younger talents at Anfield such as Ben Doak, or the influx of midfield additions during the summer transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch is only three months older than him but has already looked far better prepared to make a lasting impact for the Reds than the ex-Fulham prodigy, who right now seems to be facing an uphill battle to carve out a long-term starting place at this parent club.

Carvalho is young enough to still salvage his Liverpool career, but he runs the risk of being stuck on the periphery of Klopp’s squad once he returns from his loan spell, unless he goes out to somewhere else that he’d actually get the game-time he needs.

The onus is on the midfielder to make a positive enough impression in training so that Leipzig boss Marco Rose can no longer overlook him, and then to seize any opportunities he gets at the Red Bull Arena, instead of letting them pass by with a whimper.

