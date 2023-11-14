Move over Salah: Garth Crooks says 31-year-old Liverpool player was unstoppable v Brentford

Garth Crooks was full of praise for Mo Salah but felt that Alisson Becker in particular was in unstoppable form in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Brazilian shotstopper drew attention, in particular, for a ‘superb save’ to deny Bryan Mbeumo in a one-v-one.

“The Liverpool goalkeeper is at it again. Making one-on-one saves look easy,” the BBC pundit wrote in his Team of the Week column.

“With the score at 0-0, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo was clean through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat but the Brazilian stopper produced a superb save to keep Liverpool from going behind.

“The save set the tone for a much more productive Liverpool performance than we have seen from them recently with the Reds going on to put three goals past Brentford without reply. Brentford were not beating Alisson in this form.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Manchester City at the Etihad beyond the November international break.

The steadiest pair of hands in the Premier League?

It’s far from surprising that Alisson is one of Liverpool’s top five performing footballers in the Premier League this term, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Goals conceded (10) and clean sheets delivered (4) generally aren’t truly indicative of the ‘keeper’s quality, However, our No.1’s numbers do, in this instance, feel reflective of his contributions.

A rate of 1.59 goals prevented may not stack up to the ridiculous figure he recorded last term, though the reinstatement of a reliable backline will surely be contributing here.

Is there a more reliable pair of hands in all of the Premier League football? We sincerely doubt it.

