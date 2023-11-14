(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe Luis Diaz’s disgustingly good touch pre-Brentford

Luis Diaz perhaps has found himself a little underrated since his move away from FC Porto, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah often stealing the spotlight.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, however, that the Colombian was single-handedly responsible for supercharging Liverpool’s near-quadruple run in 2021/22 following his January switch.

He’s since been a quality addition to the frontline, demonstrating his quality on the pitch at any given moment – including in the pre-match warmup with a quite frankly disgustingly good touch at Anfield ahead of the tie with Brentford.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom (originating from @jgfootballedits1 on TikTok):