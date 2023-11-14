(Video) Diogo Jota gave four Liverpool fans a memory to treasure after latest Reds victory

Diogo Jota ensured that four Liverpool fans who attended the 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday would return home with a memory to treasure.

The 26-year-old rounded off the scoring as the Reds preserved their 100% home record this season, taking his tally for the campaign to eight goals (Transfermarkt), and he made the day even better for some supporters after the final whistle.

As seen in the latest instalment of Inside Anfield on LFC’s YouTube channel, the Portugal forward was partaking in post-match media duties when he encountered a quartet of fans holding a scarf representing the Toronto branch of the Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club.

Jota shook their hands in turn and gladly stepped in for a photo with the group, who naturally looked delighted with their encounter with the player.

So much for the mantra advising against meeting your heroes for fear of being disappointed!

You can view the exchange between Jota and the four fans below (from 14:10), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: