‘Everyone can see’ – Agent of Liverpool-linked 19/yo says there’s ‘a lot of interest’ in his client

The agent of one Liverpool-linked teenager has said that the player is attracting ‘a lot of interest’ from clubs around Europe.

It was reported in October that the Reds are targeting Patrick Dorgu, who’s also been scouted by Manchester City, and the Lecce defender’s representative Kingsley Ogbodo has now given an interview to Sportitalia in which he discussed the 19-year-old.

When asked if the Premier League’s top two and Barcelona are continuing to keep tabs on the left-back, the agent replied: “Not only the clubs you mentioned, but also others. I don’t want to name names and I don’t want to create noise around him, there’s no need.

“There is a lot of interest in Patrick and that doesn’t surprise me. Everyone can see his talent. When he has even more confidence in his abilities and has completed his growth, then we will see the results he can achieve.”

READ MORE: Luis Diaz has poignant reunion with family upon returning to Colombia after parents’ kidnapping

READ MORE: Ian Wright suggests £173m Chelsea duo would be very much ‘needed’ at Liverpool

Dorgu has broken into the Lecce first team this season, making 14 appearances in all competitions, albeit with most of those coming as a substitute (Transfermarkt).

Whenever he has featured, the 19-year-old has stood out as a robust defensive presence who’s not afraid to surge up the pitch and offer an attacking outlet for his team.

As per FBref, his match averages of 3.76 tackles and 3.05 shot-creating actions rank him among the top 1% and top 10% for those respective metrics among full-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months.

Left-back is an area that Jurgen Klopp might seek to strengthen in the next couple of transfer windows. Kostas Tsimikas is currently the only senior natural option for that position, with Andy Robertson sidelined with injury until the New Year.

Dorgu looks like a bright young talent who’d offer the ideal balance of defensive competence and attacking thrust from his role.

Another few months of senior action at Lecce should bring him on even further before he likely departs the Serie A club, although Liverpool must be wary of being beaten to the punch by one of the multiple competitors who appear to be in the running for his signature, if his agent is to be believed.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen – the Anfield all-rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red