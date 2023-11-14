Ian Wright suggests £173m Chelsea duo would be very much ‘needed’ at Liverpool

Ian Wright has named two Chelsea players who he believes would be ‘needed’ at Liverpool if they’re to truly push for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are second in the table and just one point behind Manchester City, who they meet in their next top-flight clash on 25 November.

The attackers in Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been magnificent since the start of the campaign, but questions remain over the presence of a truly reliable defensive midfield operator despite their summer spending.

Two players with whom Liverpool had been strongly linked were Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but both ended up joining Chelsea for £115m and £58m respectively in August.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright said: “When you look at them, they have got Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Diaz. They have 35 goals between them. That’s happening.

“The midfield is something which will probably be tested simply because of the player they said they needed, the Caicedo which they tried for, or Lavia.”

The number 6 role is perhaps the main weakness in Liverpool’s side just now, with Alexis Mac Allister largely entrusted to play in that position despite probably being more effective further forward.

Wataru Endo is a more natural fit at the base of midfield, but he’s only been handed two Premier League starts by Klopp and would likely struggle to get into the team if the Reds had a fully fit squad.

It’s therefore understandable why Wright has suggested that LFC are missing an enforcer like Caicedo or Lavia, both of whom we tried to sign in the summer but to no avail.

However, not even a £111m offer was enough to land the Ecuadorian from Brighton, while Southampton knocked back three bids from Liverpool for the Belgian after the Merseysiders refused to meet their £50m asking price (The Athletic).

Even with both players being young and Premier League proven, the fees that Chelsea paid for them seem quite excessive, and the Anfield hierarchy will feel they can find better value elsewhere.

With the Reds second in the table and 11 points ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s side, there won’t be too much regret among Klopp and co over missing out on the £173m midfield duo, especially with Lavia having yet to even make his Blues debut due to injury.

