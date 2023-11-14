(Video) Confused Jurgen Klopp chases Thomas Frank for his post-match handshake after Brentford win

Jurgen Klopp was left a little confused after the full-time whistle after it appeared that Thomas Frank had forgotten all about the post-match handshake between managers.

It was an honest mistake from the Dane, however, who looked apologetic after his Liverpool counterpart ran up the pitch.

There’s clearly plenty of respect there between the two head coaches, and we’re sure our 56-year-old tactician will be understanding after his side defeated the Bees by three goals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: