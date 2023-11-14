Transfer insider confirms Liverpool ready for January bidding war over £25m-£30m defender – report

Liverpool have been informed that it will take between £25m-£30m to land reported target Lloyd Kelly this January.

Pete O’Rourke warned that the likes the Reds, Tottenham and ‘European sides’ – all of who have been linked with the Bournemouth defender – will meet fierce resistance from the Cherries.

“Spurs, Liverpool and European sides are ready to do battle for Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly in January,” the Football Insider journalist wrote. “The defender is in huge demand and is in a good position to land a lucrative deal with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.”

That said, one positive indication as far as a potential exit is concerned has already arisen, with Andoni Iraola’s side to be exploring potential replacements.

A bit too old a defensive signing?

The expectation heading into the summer window was that we’d be looking for a young, left-sided centre-back capable of competing for minutes on the left of the defence without demanding more.

At 25 years of age, however, even if this is indeed a huge move for the player, we find it hard to believe that Kelly is deemed the potential future of the backline.

Standing at 5’11”, for one, it’s yet another player – following reports of interest in Lucas Beraldo – who struggles to assert any aerial dominance (14th percentile for aerials won – albeit that significantly improves to 83rd percentile when compared as a fullback).

FBref go on to make clear that the player is a liability in possession – registering in the 18th percentile for passes completed, which is shocking even for a footballer in a relegation-threatened side.

We like that we’re looking for options capable of playing at left-back, though we have our doubts about Kelly.

