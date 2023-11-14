(Video) Darwin Nunez whipped Anfield into a frenzy during first half of Liverpool’s win on Sunday

Darwin Nunez took it upon himself to whip the Anfield crowd into a frenzy at one point during the first half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

The Uruguayan had found the net twice inside the opening half-hour, only to be deemed offside by the assistant referee on both occasions, with the first of those calls extremely marginal.

If the 24-year-old was frustrated by those decisions, he took it out on Bryan Mbeumo, clattering into the Bees midfielder in preventing a potential counterattack by the visitors.

As seen in the latest instalment of Inside Anfield on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Nunez responded to that moment by staring towards the fans in the Main Stand and raising his arms animatedly, his passion evident as he tried to rouse the home supporters.

The volume around the stadium duly rose, and there’d be plenty more to cheer throughout the afternoon as the Reds struck three goals which did count in preserving their 100% record in L4 this season.

You can view the Nunez moment below (from 8:04), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: