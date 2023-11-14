The truth about Liverpool dispatching representatives & potential bid for £20m Brazilian defender – report

Liverpool fans’ hopes of the club signing Lucas Beraldo this coming January may have taken a blow.

Trivela (via Sport Witness) now contradicts prior reports from England claiming that a representative from the club would be sent to watch the player in Brazil and potentially ‘submit a bid’.

The Sao Paolo defender, 19, was valued at £20m (Daily Mail), though this too has been disputed.

Fits the bill for Liverpool?

Whoever comes through the doors of the AXA training centre, you can be sure they’ll most likely be a young option comfortable with playing second fiddle to Virgil van Dijk.

Tick two big boxes then against young and left-footed for Beraldo!

Whilst the centre-half’s passing numbers are rather impressive (96th percentile and 94th percentile for passes attempted and completed respectively, according to FBref), we do have some concerns.

The lack of aerial dominance (even at 19 years of age), for one, stands out and hardly looks likely to improve with the player standing at under six feet tall.

That said, there may be some early promise in the player’s ability to contribute creatively with shot-creating actions (56th percentile).

